NBA star Kevin Durant says India is 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience

NBA superstar Kevin Durant has described his recent visit to India as an unique experience, and he returned to his home country with a cultural shock. The NBA Finals MVP said India is a nation that is 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and a place with no traffic violations.

"It's a country that's 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience. You see cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations. Just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball. That s*** was really, really dope to me," Durant told The Athletic in an interview.

During his much-anticipated visit to India, Durant successfully held the largest basketball training session where a total of 3,459 children trained at the same time to make it a Guinness World Record. The 28-year-old later visited the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world.

The trip to Taj Mahal proved to be an eye opener as he went to a place which was built about 500 years ago.

"Yeah. As I was driving up to the Taj Mahal, like I said, I thought that this would be holy ground, super protected, very very clean. And as I'm driving up, it's like, s", this used to remind me of some neighbourhoods I would ride through as a kid. Mud in the middle of the street, houses were not finished but there were people living in them. No doors. No windows. The cows in the street, stray dogs and then, boom, Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. It's like holy s", this was built 500 years ago and everyone comes here. It's just an eye-opener," he said. View More