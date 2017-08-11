NBA star arrested in LA on suspicion of selling marijuana

Los Angeles, Aug 11 (IANS) Zach Randolph, a two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) all star, was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

According to local television channel Fox 11, the 36-year-old Sacramento Kings forward was booked into a police station about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday and released on $20,000 bail before 8 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

Randolph and another man Stanley Walton were arrested during an investigation on Wednesday night, which triggered a riot in Watts, an African-American community area in downtown LA.

Five Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) patrol cars were vandalised, along with one Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) vehicle, according to the report, while no one was injured in the incident.

The Indiana-native NBA veteran, who has played in the association for 16 years, signed a two-year contract worth $24 million with the Kings in July after playing eight years with the Memphis Grizzlies. He has also represented LA Clippers.

