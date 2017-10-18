NBA: Rockets Rally spoil defending champion Warriors' return

Oakland [California], Oct 18 (ANI): Confetti began to fall and the Golden State Warriors thought they had pulled off a wild opening-night win.

The Houston Rockets emphatically signaled otherwise - insisting that Kevin Durant's baseline jumper had swished through the net after the buzzer.

After one official got hurt, two remaining referees reviewed the play and ruled the Rockets had escaped with a 122-121 victory Tuesday on the night the Warriors received their championship rings.

"I thought it had a chance but I knew it was a little late. I knew it was cutting it close," Durant said. "Tough loss. First game of 82, we've definitely got to move on. We've got to get better."

The Warriors got the ball for one final chance with 10.6 seconds left and Durant came up with the ball after Stephen Curry had missed.

Trevor Ariza's 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining pulled Houston within 119-118 then Patrick McCaw hit a baseline jumper immediately after Golden State's timeout. James Harden made a layup and PJ Tucker hit two free throws with 44.1 to make it 122-121.

Nick Young came off the bench to hit six 3-pointers and score 23 points in a brilliant Warriors debut, Curry scored 22 points and Durant had 20 after a slow start. Klay Thompson added 16 points.

Chris Paul had four points on 2-for-9 shooting in his Rockets debut, while Harden scored 27 points and Eric Gordon 24 for the Rockets. Houston opened the fourth with a 9-0 run to get back in it.(ANI)