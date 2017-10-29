NBA legend Green joins UBA

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The United Basketball Alliance (UBA) has roped in NBA legend AC Green as its Director of Sport.

The UBA, a professional league run by the NBA -- basketball's governing body in the US -- to improve the standard of the game in India, made the announcement on Sunday evening.

"Today, we continue our commitment to India and the game of basketball by adding a key member to our team who brings the game's highest level of professionalism to the UBA. We're excited to have AC as part of our team and look forward to continued growth of basketball in India," Tommy Fisher, UBA Chairman said.

AC Green started making his mark in basketball in college by winning the PAC-10 Player of the Year award at Oregon State, where his number 45 is now retired.

Green was drafted 23rd overall in the first Round of 1985 NBA Draft by one of the NBA's most illustrious franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Green won three National Basketball Association (NBA) Championships with the Lakers in 1987 and 1988 with the team known as "Showtime" and another in 2000.

In addition to winning championships playing alongside Lakers teammates Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul Jabbar in the 1980s, he won his third title playing with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

"Basketball is such an important part of my life and I am happy to be heading to India once again to help further the growth and development of the sport I love. The UBA has made great strides in the last two years and I look forward to building upon that success,," Green said.

