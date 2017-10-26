NBA legend AC Green joins UBA

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): NBA Legend AC Green has been roped in as the Director of Sport by United Basketball Alliance (UBA), in a bid to promote the sport in India.

Green, who is referred to as the NBA's Iron Man, said, "Basketball is such an important part of my life and I am happy to be heading to India once again to help further the growth and development of the sport I love. The UBA has made great strides in the last two years and I look forward to building upon that success."

It should be noted that the UBA has successfully conducted four seasons in India.

Reflecting on Green's appointment, Tommy Fisher, UBA chairman, said, "Today, we continue our commitment to India and the game of basketball by adding a key member to our team who brings the game's highest level of professionalism to the UBA. We're excited to have AC as part of our team and look forward to continued growth of basketball in India."

AC Green started making his mark in basketball in college by winning the PAC-10 Player of the Year award at Oregon State, where his number 45 is now retired.

Green was drafted 23rd overall in the first round of 1985 NBA Draft by one of the NBA's most illustrious franchises, the Los Angeles Lakers. He won three NBA Championships with the Lakers in 1987 and 1988 with the team known as "Showtime" and another in 2000.

In addition to winning championships playing alongside Lakers teammates Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul Jabbar in the 1980's, he won his third title playing with Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant.

With the Lakers, Green developed as an efficient power forward who made a name for himself with his gritty play. Green was an NBA All-Star in 1990.

Over his 16 year career, Green scored more than 12,300 points and remains among the league's best all-time rebounders, being 18th overall in NBA history for offensive rebounds.

Green earned the nickname 'Iron Man' for playing in an NBA record 1,192 consecutive games over 16 seasons. Green's Iron Man record still stands today.(ANI)