NBA: LeBron leads Cavaliers past Celtics 102-99 in season opener

Cleveland [Ohio], Oct 18 (ANI): LeBron James scored 29 points and 16 rebounds to go along with nine assists as the Cavaliers swept aside the Celtics 102-99.

It was James' most extensive action in three weeks as he was suffering from a sprained left ankle.

He also fed Kevin Love for a critical three-pointer with 46.3 second left to put the Cavs up 102-98.

Irving, who asked to be traded this summer after six seasons in Cleveland, had a chance to tie it with a 3-pointer at the horn but missed. Irving then shared a warm embrace with James, his teammate for three seasons.

Irving finished with 22 points for the Celtics, who overcame an 18-point deficit in the third and led with 2:04 left. Boston's guard was also called for a technical.

Hayward, who signed a four-year, 128 million dollars free agent contract with the Celtics this summer, was bumped by James while trying to catch an alley-oop pass with 6:45 left in the first quarter.

The forward's leg got twisted underneath him as he came back to the floor and snapped his ankle grotesquely.(ANI)