NBA: LeBron James hopeful of playing alongside ex-teammate Dwyane Wade at Cleveland Cavaliers

>Los Angeles: LeBron James is hopeful Dwyane Wade will join the Cleveland Cavaliers after he secured his buyout from the Chicago Bulls.

The 35-year-old guard bought out his contract with the Bulls on Sunday and is now poised to listen to offers from a string of potential suitors.

Wade passed up around $8 million in salary to obtain the buyout, according to ESPN.

Wade is a former teammate of James from their time at the Miami Heat " and the Cleveland star is enthusiastic about a possible reunion.

"I would love to have D-Wade a part of this team," James told reporters on Monday.

"I think he brings another championship DNA, championship pedigree. He brings another playmaker to the team who can get guys involved, and make plays, and also just has a great basketball mind.

"I think it would be great to have him here... I hope that we can bring him here. I would love to have him."

As well as the Cavs, Wade is also being courted by the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder, according to reports. Wade is also a close friend of Carmelo Anthony, who wrapped up his move to Oklahoma City on Monday.