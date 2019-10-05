NBA India Games: MoS Kiren Rijiju promises govt support to basketball in India

Minister of States for Sports Kiren Rijiju arrived for the NBA match in Mumbai. Speaking to mediapersons, he said, "NBA coming and having their event in India itself is a big event. I'm looking forward to ensure that basketball becomes very important in India, along with that we are going to create a sports culture in India". He further added, "I'm very happy with the way it has been accepted. The NBA teams have interacted with me. We have assured them that we will give them give support, encouragement to ensure that basketball becomes very important in India."