NBA India Games 2019: Priyanka Chopra walks the red carpet in Mumbai

Mumbai is all set to host the first ever NBA India Games 2019 from October 04. It is an initiative to foster growth of basketball in the country. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at welcome event on October 03. Several other celebrities from different fields also came on this occasion. YouTuber Bhuvan Bam and actor Rannvijay Singha came with his wife Prianka Singha. Meanwhile, actress Tara Sharma graced the event with her hubby Roopak Saluja. Priyanka was spotted in light pink pant suit with her hair neatly tied back at the event. The first NBA match will be played between Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings.