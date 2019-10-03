NBA India Games 2019: Indiana Pacers to lock horns with Sacramento Kings

As India gears up to witness first-ever NBA match in the country tomorrow in Mumbai, the excitement among basketball fans is jumping high. The NBA India Games 2019 will feature the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers and both teams will be playing two preseason games on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5 at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai. This will be the first time that teams from a North American sports league will play in India. Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan on October 03 said Malcolm Brogdon would establish his team's offence and defence in the upcoming season. McMillan said that the game is going to be very intense as both the team want to see where they stand. He said, "I think it's going to be an intense game in the sense that ..both teams..it's their first preseason game. You know, so both teams want to see where they are and you know, what they need to work on. We'll be playing most of our guys in these two games. So it'd be an intense game." Meanwhile, player Malcolm Brogdon said, "Right now man, I want to win. This is a team that hasn't been able to get out of the first round. That's a goal for us to get out of the first round, to win more games and you know, I'll go from there."