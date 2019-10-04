NBA India Games 2019: Indiana Pacers defeat Sacramento Kings

In the first-ever NBA match in India, Indiana Pacers defeated Sacramento Kings 132-131 on Friday at the Dome, NSCI, SVP Stadium in Mumbai. These games are a part of both the team's pre-season matches. These two sides will face each other once again tomorrow. Kings dominated the first quarter of the match and they went into the break with a lead of 39-29. The team was able to maintain their lead in the second quarter and after the conclusion of the half, Kings had 72 points to their credit as compared to Pacers' 59. In the third quarter, Pacers changed the outlook of the match as they scored three-pointers and two-pointers to reduce Kings' lead to just one point. However, Kings came back into the match and they finished the third quarter with a lead of five points. The quarter finished with the scoreline at 97-92 in favour of the Kings. In the fourth quarter, Pacers equaled the Pacers score and with the scoreline at 118-118, the match had to be played in extra time. In the extra time, Pacers scored more points and as a result, they ended up winning the match. Speaking to mediapersons, Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said, "Well it was good for our guys. They didn't quit or drop their hands. At half time we talked about the things that we needed to do. We established out identity. They did a solid job." Luke Walton, Head Coach, Sacramento Kings said, "We did somethings well and we know we have to work on a lot more." This was the first time that teams from a North American sports league played in India. National Basketball Association (NBA) India on September 12 had announced that the first-ever NBA game in the country will be organised in October in Mumbai.