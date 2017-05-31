NBA Finals: How LeBron James has been the King of the East for seven consecutive years

For the last seven years, the mere presence of LeBron James has been a barrier to the NBA Finals and championship dreams of many great players and teams in the East.

Ten years ago, LeBron James - one of basketball's greatest - defied expectations and made the NBA Finals for the first time. James was the central force around a thoroughly unimpressive Cavaliers roster, featuring Larry Hughes, Drew Gooden, and Zydrunas Ilgauskas, and still carried them to 50 regular season wins. In the Eastern Conference Finals, Cleveland defeated the talented and experienced Detroit Pistons 4-2, in a series that included James's first signature moment of genius, a 48-point performance in Game 5.

In the 2007 Finals, however, the Cavaliers simply did not have enough against the dominant San Antonio Spurs, who swept the series 4-0. A young James was still an unpolished player, and his shooting woes made it easy to limit him and his wide-eyed teammates. The loss was the first major disappointment of his career, but his entry at the game's biggest stage gave a sign of bigger things to come.

James and his team improved. He won two MVP awards and played with better surrounding talent. The Cavaliers, however, failed to make the Finals for the next three years. In 2010, the Boston Celtics brought Cleveland's postseason hopes to another early end in the second round of the playoffs. James left the arena in frustration. For the fans, the disappointment had turned into doubt, and the doubt into hate.

We couldn't have been more wrong: the 2010 loss to the Celtics was the last time James lost a playoff series in the Eastern Conference. Between playing for Miami and Cleveland, while leading some of the most stacked group of superstars in the NBA, James has now won seven consecutive Eastern Conference titles, taking his teams to the Finals for seven straight years and winning three of the first six championships. A fourth could be in the cards when the 2017 Finals begin this week.

It all began in the summer of 2010, when James made a bold and divisive decision to take his talents to the Miami Heat and team up with superstars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He was now the centrifugal force in the NBA's most-stacked roster. The Heat started slow but soon revved up to finish as the Eastern Conference's second-seed. After beating the 76ers and Celtics in the first two rounds, their biggest challengers in the East were the Chicago Bulls, led by the 2011 MVP Derrick Rose.

Despite going down early in the series, James and Wade stepped up to the plate to bounce back and see the Bulls off in six games. James had returned to the Finals after four years. But this was where his engine came to an abrupt halt, as he put up a pedestrian performance against the Dallas Mavericks and the Heat lost the series.

Determined to make amends, James and the Heat returned to the Finals a year later. He won his third MVP award in the regular season and in the playoffs, it was the Celtics, his tormenters in the past, that pushed him to another signature performance in the Conference Finals: a memorable 45-point, 15-rebound line in Game 6, and 31-12 in the deciding Game 7. Against the inexperienced Thunder in the Finals, James did not repeat past mistakes and won his first championship, 4-1.

With the pressure of an NBA championship off his back, James and the Heat were brilliant in 2012-13, winning 66 games while James won his fourth MVP trophy. The Heat disposed of the Bucks and the Bulls easily in the first two series in the playoffs, before surviving the Pacers in a gruelling seven-game matchup to make the Finals for a third consecutive year. In an all-time classic Finals series, James helped his side defeat the Spurs for his second title.

The aging Heat had one last run left in them in 2013-14. In their final season together, James, Wade, and Bosh won the East for a fourth consecutive year, defeating the Hornets, Nets, and Pacers in the process. In a Finals rematch against the Spurs, however, James came up short and San Antonio got their revenge in an impressive 4-1 victory.

James could sense the end of an era, and in the 2014 summer, he made his second divisive decision: a return to his old stomping grounds in Cleveland. Now, he formed a new, younger "Big Three", joining hands with two more of the best players now in the East: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, who came in exchange for Cavaliers First Round pick Andrew Wiggins. James, Irving, and Love helped Cleveland turn around their fortunes to become one of the best teams in the East again.

