NBA Finals 2017 live streaming: Watch Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 1 live on TV, Online

Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers were huge favourites to reach the NBA final, and they have not disappointed the basketball fans. The two teams are set for a mammoth final with Game 1 scheduled in Oakland on Thursday.

Can it get any better than this? NO.

The Warriors and Cavaliers are two competitive teams and what makes this final even more special is the presence of superstars in both the camps who will take to the court. If Warriors have Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, the Cavaliers have the likes of LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love.

This is the third straight final between the two teams. Warriors won in 2015, and Cavaliers clinched it the next year.

The Warriors will be plotting revenge for their loss in the last season finale to Cavaliers, who won 4-3. And they have the goods to do it this season with the addition of Durant. Durant has been a key figure for the Warriors. So this final is not only going to be about James vs Curry but also about in-form Love vs Durant, which could make the finals utter interesting.

The home team has been in stupendous form in the playoffs. They have destroyed all the teams in the competition with their dominant display. They are on an incredible run winning all their 12 matches in a row in the playoffs including their last 4-0 victory over San Antonio Spurs.

Curry and Durant primarily know about the stake in this match. There will be pressure on Curry who could not help his team cross the finishing line last season.

View photos LeBron James NBA Final, NBA, Warriors vs Cavaliers final More

These two stars know about the task that lies ahead in the form of Cavaliers, who will depend on James and Love, who is playing some sensational basketball. The latter's performance could play an important hand in determining the NBA 2017 champion.

However, all the eyes will be on James, who has helped this team shine this season. He is one of those players, who takes his game to another level in such stages.

Along with Irving, Cavaliers have the ammunition to become the first team to beat Warriors in NBA Playoffs 2017. If Cavaliers can stay on top of their defence and offence and play consistent basketball in the finals, James and co could well lift another NBA title.

Where to watch NBA 2017 finals live

Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Venue:Oracle Arena, Oakland

Time9 p.m. ET, 6:30 a.m. IST, 2 a.m. BST

NBA Finals Game 7 live streaming and TV information

India: TV:Sony Six/HD, Ten 1. Live streaming:Sonyliv

US: TV:ABC. Live streaming: ABC GO.

UK: TV:BT Sport. Live streaming: Watch BT Sport.

Philippines: TV: ABS-CBN Channel 2

Singapore: TV: Eleven Sports Network

International audience: Live streaming: NBA.com.

