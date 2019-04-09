'Naye Bharat ki niti, Aatankwadiyon ko ghar main ghus kar marenge': PM Modi

As the Lok Sabha election is around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accelerated his public rallies in different parts of the country. On Tuesday, he conducted his public rally with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra's Latur. While addressing the rally, PM Modi assured people that "We will kill terrorists by barging into their base, this is the strategy of new India." The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to begin in Maharashtra from April 11 in four phases.