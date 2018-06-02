Naxals recruiting children as cadres

In spite of the state of Chhattisgarh achieving milestones at an incredible pace owing to extensive governmental initiatives, the region of Bastar is reeling under abject poverty. Naxals, the self-proclaimed defenders of the rights of tribals, are in reality the champions of barbarity and human rights violations, who regularly inflict atrocities on tribals of the state. Baffled Naxals, who are losing traction amongst the gullible tribals for their violent and regressive ideology, have now resorted to indoctrinating the susceptible and deprived youth of the region. Repeated mayhems by the ultra-left radicals, Naxals, have left the region exceedingly underdeveloped with very little basic infrastructure for education, health systems, safe water, functioning markets, or paved roads. Tribals want to join mainstream and get benefits from schemes exclusively floated for them, however, there appears to be no end in sight to their plight as anyone daring to speak against them meets severe atrocities and in some cases even death. They are the enemies of the state who have been unrelenting in targeting security forces and civilians. However, they are rapidly losing control and their territories are shrinking owing to sustained efforts of the government of India.