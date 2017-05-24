Nawazuddin Siddiqui sports intense look in first poster of 'Manto'

The first look of 'Manto' was unveiled at the 70th Cannes Film Festival and now we have got the first official poster of the movie. Director Nandita Das shared the first poster of her upcoming movie on Facebook. She captioned the snap, If you cannot bear these stories, it is because we live in unbearable times - Saadat Hasan Manto. WHAT WOULD YOU CHOOSE YOUR FREEDOM or FREEDOM OF SPEECH#Cannes2017 #film. Nawaz is seen giving an intense look, while a stain of blood is crossed over his face. It also has Saadat Hasan Manto's writings in Urdu. The actor-turned -director also shared some behind the scenes stills too with the poster. Nawazzuddin Siddiqui plays the titular role and Rasika Duggal plays the role of Manto's wife named Safiya. 'Manto' is set against the backdrop of India in 1940s and is based on Saadat Hasan Manto, who is known as one of the greatest writers of short stories in South Asian history.