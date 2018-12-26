Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about portraying Bal Thackeray in biopic

The trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray', based on the life of Shiv Sena's founder Bal Thackeray, is out and it is as impactful as the political leader himself. Everything, from the powerful background music to catchy dialogues, screams courage, grit and energy. Dressed in the late politician's signature saffron shawl, white kurta-pyjama, and rudraksha mala, around his neck and wrist, Siddiqui looks convincing as Thackeray. Speaking about portraying the role in the biopic, Siddiqui said, "It was one of the most challenging roles." He shared that he was initially nervous about his performance. Directed by Abhijeet Panse, 'Thackeray' follows Balasaheb's life and his transition from being a cartoonist to becoming one of the most respected and powerful politicians of India. The film also features Amrita Rao as Meena Tai Thackeray. While the trailer looks promising, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has raised objections to the film. 'Thackeray' is slated to release on January 23, 2019, which is also the birth anniversary of the late Shiv Sena founder. The biographical drama is helmed by Abhijit Panse.