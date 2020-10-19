Nawaz Sharif Crosses Pakistan Army’s Line of Control

Some 43 years ago in 1977, shortly after the military coup, the usurper Gen Ziaul Haq released the deposed Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, from detention. As soon as he was freed, Bhutto didn’t hide his intention to fix Zia as soon as he came back to power. Given the massive public reception that Bhutto received wherever he went, Zia knew that there was one grave and two bodies. He decided that Bhutto will go into that grave. Four decades later, Nawaz Sharif has decided to do a Bhutto against a serving army and ISI chief.

Addressing a mammoth opposition rally in Gujranwala on October 16, Nawaz Sharif fired a stunning fusillade at the top brass of the army. He named the army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa and ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed and held them responsible for all the ills of the country, for stealing the mandate of the people and foisting an utterly incompetent Imran Khan on the hapless people of Pakistan.

He went on to threaten that they will have to answer for their actions. Nawaz also accused the tainted former ‘Crore Commander’ (also referred to in some circles as ‘Chor’ or thief Commander) Asim Bajwa destabilising a sitting government in Balochistan. Simply put, Nawaz has accused top generals of the Pakistan army of committing treason under Article 6 of Pakistan’s much-abused and mutilated constitution.

Nawaz Sharif is no political suicide bomber. He is also nobody’s fool. His attack on both the Bajwa’s is deliberate. It is a high-risk strategy but probably one in which Nawaz is taking a carefully calculated gamble. He has rattled the cage and got traction and attention. Merely targeting Imran would have been banal; firing salvos at Bajwa is revolutionary.

It is something that forces the military to rethink the political costs that it is now having to pay for its failed political experiment of installing Imran as Prime Minister. Will the army like to be lumped with a failed government, or will it prefer to dump the failed government? That is one choice that Nawaz is forcing on the military by targeting them. But as in war, so too in politics. Nawaz has made his stand clear. Now the ball is in the court of the Khakis.

Nawaz Sharif is no political suicide bomber. He is also nobody’s fool. His attack on both the Bajwa’s is deliberate. It is a high risk strategy but probably one in which Nawaz is taking a carefully calculated gamble

The cabal of generals led by Gen Bajwa now face their Zia moment. Clearly, the generals can’t take Nawaz’s direct attack on them lying down. Nawaz has crossed the Rubicon by directly targeting the generals. Until now, the military and its shenanigans were referred to in the abstract – Khalai Maqlook (alien creatures), Farishtas (angels) etc. Now, people have been named and blamed, not after they retired but while they are serving.

To let this go unpunished would mean a major blow to the power dynamics and structure that the military has dominated for decades. Nawaz’s challenge holds the potential for completely upending the civil-military relations. Henceforth, every politician will feel emboldened to take pot-shots at the generals because once the fear of the military is lost, the game is pretty much up. The army fears it will suffer the same fate as that of the civil service.

But there aren’t too many good options before the army at this point in time. It will of course be tempted to take the gloves off and do to Nawaz Sharif what they did to Altaf Hussain – the MQM chief whose party and power base was ruthlessly demolished after he made a controversial speech calling Pakistan a cancer and a curse on the world. The problem is that unlike Altaf who represented a minority ethnic group based in two cities of Sindh, Nawaz Sharif has his base in Punjab and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which are not only the power centre of Pakistan, but also serve as the heartland from where the bulk of the army is recruited.

While Nawaz Sharif, like Altaf, is out of the reach of the military, they can always use their enormous power to go after the opposition conglomerate, and in particular PML-N, like never before. This means trying to break up PMLN, hounding its top leaders, instituting fake cases against them, muzzling the leadership by forcing the media to not only deny them space but also conduct a calumnious campaign against the opposition leadership, offer deals and blandishments to wean away other opposition parties from the PMLN, and do whatever else it takes to destroy Nawaz Sharif’s political base.

Story continues