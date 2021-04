Onboard, April 30 (ANI): Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu-II for shipment of Oxygen-filled containers to India. INS Kolkata and INS Talwar have been entered the port of Manama, Bahrain for embarking and transporting 40 MT of liquid oxygen to Mumbai. INS Jalashwa is en route to Bangkok and INS Airavat to Singapore. Last year, central government had started operation Samudera Setu for repatriation of stranded Indian nationals.