Navy Deputy Chief relinquishes office after multiple successful operations

Navy Deputy Chief Vice Admiral MS Pawar (Photo/ANI)

By Ajit Dubey

New Delhi (India), May 31 (ANI): Navy Deputy Chief Vice Admiral MS Pawar, the officer who oversaw multiple important operations including the swift movement of naval assets after the Pulwama attack to keep the Pakistan Navy in check, relinquished office on superannuation on Monday.

Pawar had assumed charge as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff on February 1, 2019, and was immediately tasked to undertake post-Pulwama attack operations.

"Strategic assets, such as nuclear submarines were deployed in the operation in such a manner that Pakistan Navy was pressurised to stay away from any misadventure in view of the Indian response in Balakot aerial strikes on a terrorist camp," Navy officials said.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy, the officer also looked after the Indian Navy's deployment in the Persian Gulf amidst US-Iran tensions, and the operations undertaken during the Galwan standoff between India and China, they said.

Pawar also oversaw large scale relief operations, both within India and abroad, along with large scale search and rescue operations, and relief operations undertaken during the COVID pandemic such as Operation Samudra Setu I and II and multiple Sagar Missions.

The Admiral has held various challenging Staff and Command assignments including the one of Navigating Officer of the Landing Ship Tank (Large) Magar during India's Peace Keeping Operation 'Pawan' in Sri Lanka.

He was also the Fleet Navigating Officer of the Western Fleet during the Kargil War, and the Fleet Operations Officer of Western Fleet when the Indian Navy commenced anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden.

He has also commanded the missile boat Nashak as the commissioning CO, the missile corvette Kuthar, and the frigate Talwar. (ANI)