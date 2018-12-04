Navy Day 2018: Naval forces display acrobatic skills in Rameswaram

On the occasion of the Indian Navy Day, the naval forces presented a display of acrobatic skills suspended from Army choppers in Rameswaram. The display took place at the Dhanushkodi beach which lies on the tip of the Rameswaram island. It is also known as Arichal Munai in Tamil. Viewers appreciated the Navy for its services and enjoyed the celebrations. Indian Navy Day is celebrated to commemorate the start of Operation Trident during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. The navy sank three Pakistani vessels near Karachi during the operation which saw the use of anti-ship missiles in the region for the first time.