Navratri 2019: Artist decorates 'garba' pots with message of Article 370

Ahead of the Navratri festival, 'garba' pots are being made up in large numbers in Gujarat's Rajkot. The festival is celebrated with lot of fanfare and excitement as the nine days are dedicated to Goddess Durga's nine avatars which are considered very auspicious. An artist has printed message of abrogation of Article 370 on the 'garba' pots in Rajkot. The aim behind creating this design on earthen pots is that people should live with unity. In several parts of India, Navratri has different significance. On each day, a different form of Goddess Durga is worshipped during Navratri. This year Navratri is starting from September 29. Hindus worship Goddess Durga and all her feminine aspects of divine femininity over nine days and nine nights.