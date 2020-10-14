Rain batters Hyderabad, Cong exposes Cong, Hathras victim's kin summoned again & More | Top News 14th Oct

1. The pressure is now mounting on the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray as the protestors demand the reopening of Hindu temples. Hindu priests across Maharashtra and the country have launched a massive agitation. The BJP is accusing Shiv Sena of completely forgetting Bala Saheb's legacy and working on the instructions of the Congress party. Swami Chakrapani, a member of the Hindu Mahasabha stated that it is unfortunate that one can sell liquor and bars are opened for the public Siddhivinayak temple remains closed. He says that the decision taken by the Maharashtra government is condemnable and all temples should be reopened. Prasad Lal, a BJP leader stated that Shiv Sena is working under the pressure of the Congress party.

2. Mumbai power cut: Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out, says Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

3. Hyderabad: In the old city of Hyderabad, two people have been washed away after the area received a heavy downpour. The visuals clearly show how a man is struggling in the midst of gushing waters, and how the locals are trying to help the man by throwing rope in his way.

However, such visuals raise some pertinent questions both on the state government and the municipal corporation, as to what arrangements have been made for the same. This is the third incident in Hyderabad, reported since last night, informs Times Now's Sowmith. Two persons have washed away yesterday, but fortunately, the police were able to rescue one person. According to the officials, 11 people have lost their lives while three are still missing.

4. Congress' hypocrisy on Dalits has now been exposed, on one hand, Congress has been actively involved in the Hathras gang rape case where they have gone to ground level activism in order to get justice for the 19-year-old girl who lost her life.

He stated that they party leaders do not give attention to 'us' or do not take people from the scheduled caste seriously. They often allow Upper-Class citizens to work. When being asked if he appeared in front of them multiple times, he says he asked quite often because the people voted for him. He said the people requested him to help them.

5. A shocking admission has taken place in the Bengaluru Riots case, the Congress Party's self-professed commitment to secularism and communal harmony. A legislator of the party who found himself at the death door in the recent riots has revealed to Times Now that one of the principal instigators of the riots was an influential Congress leader who joined hands with radical groups drawn from Islamist parties to create communal unrest in the city. The Crime Branch has named two Congress leaders Sampath Raj and AR Zakir in the charge sheet. Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy speaks to Times now, he was in the midst of the storm. He states that he does not have differences with any party member in his constituency.



6. Amidst the massive debate over the Hathras-PFI money laundering case, the team of the Enforcement Directorate has reached Mathura Jail. Enforcement Directorate is said to grill four accused and sedition charges are now under the lens. This is a crucial moment in the Hathras investigation because the focus has now shifted from the Hathras gangrape after the opposition questioned the government. The involvement of the Popular Front of India is now under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate. Foreign funding is also under the lens. It is also reported that Rs. 100 crore was involved. Enforcement Directorate will drill the four accused members of the Popular Front of India.

7. Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has made a controversial statement while addressing a rally for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. He said "if the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) wins the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar, Kashmiri militants will take shelter in the state". He made these comments while addressing a poll rally in Vaishali's Mahanar constituency. Reacting to Union Minister Nityanand Rai's comments, RJD leader Chitranjan Gagan hit back saying that the union minister's statements are extremely shameful and he should apologise. The state of Bihar will witness three-phased election on October 28, November 3 and 7. The Election Commission will declare the Bihar poll results on November 10.

