    Navika Kumar Broadcasting WhatsApp Chats Sparks Meme Fest

    Quint NEON
    View photos

    Friends, there's a new meme in town - Times Now journalist Navika Kumar and her super investigative skills that allow her direct access to highly incriminating WhatsApp chats. Yep.

    By now, Times Now is well known for reading out private WhatsApp conversations on prime time television. Very recently, Navika Kumar was seen reading Deepika Padukone's WhatsApp chats on national television. Padukone's name has come up in the ongoing Bollywood drug probe that has gripped the nation and she has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 25 September.

    Twitter obviously can't help but ironically marvel at Navika's ability to dig up private WhatsApp chats..

    End-to-end encryption? What's that?

    Navika at a Bollywood party, provided there are no drugs

    View photos
    View photos

    Navika, people need you

    View photos
    View photos
    View photos
    View photos
    View photos
    View photos
    View photos
    View photos

    The joke writes itself

    View photos
    View photos
    View photos

    Ouch

    View photos

    Also Read: NCB Summons Deepika On Same Day As Farmers' Protest? Asks Twitter

    . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.Navika Kumar Broadcasting WhatsApp Chats Sparks Meme FestZEE5’s Forbidden Love: Evocative, Dark, Unconventionally Brilliant . Read more on Social Buzz by The Quint.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.