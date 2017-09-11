Navi Mumbai logo for FIFA U-17 World Cup launched

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched the host city logo for Navi Mumbai, one of the six venues for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Commenting on the launch, tournament director, FIFA U-17 World Cup, Javier Ceppi said: "It's great that Navi Mumbai has also launched its image for the World Cup. Now they can use the Host City Logo all around the city for promoting the event."

"Honourable Chief Minister confirmed all his support and promised that the Government of Maharashtra will also heavily use this for promoting the Event all around Mumbai and the State, which is fantastic, and will ensure massive attention for the Tournament.

"With this, we are confident that all people from the State will take this once in a lifetime opportunity and come to Dr DY Patil Stadium to watch all matches," Cappi added.

President of Mumbai District Football Association, Aaditya Thackeray and President of DY Patil Sports Academy, Vijay Patil were also present during the launch.

The Dr DY Patil Stadium earlier hosted FIFA Legends Carlos Valderrama, Jorge Campos, Fernando Morientes, Emmanuel Amuneke and Marcel Desailly on 6th September where they played a match against Indian icons, and unveiled the FIFA U-17 World Cup Winner's Trophy, to mark 30 days to go for the tournament.

Navi Mumbai will host eight matches this October, including one semi-final.

--IANS

