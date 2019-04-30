Naveen Patnaik urges EC to postpone Patkura assembly by-poll if cyclone hits Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached Election Commission in the national capital to urge the polling agency to postpone the Patkura assembly by-poll if cyclone Fani hits the state. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also met him at the airport. While speaking to ANI, Patnaik said, "I am in Delhi to meet the Election Commission of India regarding the by elections of Patkura Assembly seat, that it should be postponed in case the cyclone hits Odisha." The by-poll for Patkura assembly seat is scheduled to be held on May 19.