Naveen Kasturia, Maanvi Gagroo back with 'The Good Vibes'

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actors Naveen Kasturia and Maanvi Gagroo, who last did "TVF Pitchers" together, are back with the web series "The Good Vibes" presented by Legrand India.

The web series centres around a young couple Lakshya ( played by Naveen) and Jonita (played by Maanvi) who are living in a plush Juhu bungalow and takes us through their journey of re-discovering love and acceptability in their relationship, said a statement.

It is the first self-produced web series by Legrand and the content is also created by them.

Encapsulated in six episodes, the series will be available on Sony LIV and the Legrand India YouTube channel starting August 8.

"We are very happy and excited for the launch of the web-series and we hope the young consumer will like it," said Sameer Saxena, Director -Marketing, Legrand India,

Talking about her experience in the series, Maanvi said, "It was an absolutely lovely experience shooting the show. We hadn't got much time to workshop, so our main brief was to just roll with it. The Mumbai heat played a bit of a spoilsport but other than that, the shoot was a breeze. The show has a very simple plotline. It talks about how the place we live in, our environment etc. can and does affect our mood, our well being and our relationships. I can't wait for it to be released."

Kasturia added: "This story is close to my heart, Lakshya as a character could be any young man in his 20s or 30s. There is this basic desire in him to be a good husband, to care for his wife and friends; traits which are very relatable to probably all of us."

--IANS

nv/bg