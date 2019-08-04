Navdeep Saini proved himself in different stages whether its domestic cricket, IPL: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Debutant Navdeep Saini helped India to win against West Indies as he took four wickets in the ongoing match. Senior pro Bhuvneshwar Kumar pressed Saini during the press conference. Kumar said, "He bowled really well as everyone has seen. What�s the most important thing is that he proved himself in different stages whether its domestic cricket, IPL. So, when he came into the team I was quite confident. Just before coming to the team, he played in India vs. West Indies and he played well there so yes, when you do well in International level, it gives you lots of confidence but before coming here he was literally confident. He bowls really quickly. If you look at him bowling, he is a quick bowler."