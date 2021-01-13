Nationwide Polio Immunisation Drive Set to Start on January 17 Postponed Due to 'Unforeseen Activities'

New Delhi, January 13: The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare informed that due to unforeseen activities, the scheduled Polio NID (national immunisation day) round from January 17, 2021, has been postponed till further notice.

Also Read | Vaccine Certificate: All COVID-19 Vaccine Beneficiaries in Mumbai to be Given Unique QR Code Vaccination Certificate on Mobile, Here's Where You Can Use It

According to an NDTV report, the decision was communicated in a letter dated January 9, the day the government announced that India's COVID-19 vaccination drive would start on January 16. COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout to Start From January 16, States Must Stop Fake News About Vaccination, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Polio National Immunisation Day Deferred:

Also Read | Covishield Vaccine: First Consignment of COVID-19 Vaccine by Serum Institute Arrives in Mumbai From Pune in BMC's Special Vehicle; View Pics

Due to unforeseen activities, it is decided to postpone the scheduled Polio NID (national immunisation day) round from 17th January 2021 till further notice: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Az3m9VFn3A — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

Union Health Minister on January 8 had announced that the three-day anti-polio drive will start from January 17. The minister was quoted saying, "It is essential to maintain the overall immunity level of our country particularly pertaining to polio."

The exact reason for deferring the drive has not been mentioned. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India is ready to start vaccinating from January 16.