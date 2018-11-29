Nationwide farmers hold protest march in New Delhi

Farmers from across the nation, under the banner of the Kisan Mukti Morcha, have reached New Delhi to push for their demands of debt relief and better minimum support price (MSP). The farmers are in the national capital to hold a two-day protest from today. As part of their protest, they have held a march from different parts of Delhi to reach Ramlila Maidan. The rally has been organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC). While protesting they held banners against farmers' suicide taking place across the country. Such protests have been witnessed from many months now concerning rural distress.