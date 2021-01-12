National Youth Parliament Festival 2021: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Winners and Final Panelists, Celebrates the Young Achievers by Tweeting All Speeches

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the winners and final panelists of the second National Youth Parliament Festival. Addressing the event via video conference.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stays Implementation of Three Farm Laws Till Further Orders Amid Farmers' Protest, Forms 4-Member Committee

The Prime Minister’s tweets may be seen below. National Youth Parliament Festival 2021: PM Narendra Modi to Address 2nd Valedictory Function Today Via Video Conference.

I was delighted to hear Ayati Mishra, who hails from Maharashtra, talk about the need to make India self-reliant and boost prosperity among our citizens. pic.twitter.com/tENcHFRkbm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

I admire Avinam's lively and passionate speech. He hails from Sikkim and spoke at length about India’s development. Do listen. pic.twitter.com/bsta9SRpHU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

मध्य प्रदेश की शाइना कुरैशी ने इस बात को सामने रखा कि ‘वोकल फॉर लोकल’ भारत में सदियों से चली आ रही आत्मनिर्भरता की परंपरा को नया बल प्रदान करेगा। https://t.co/3DdB3ubTJZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

वोकल फॉर लोकल विषय पर अपने विचार रखते हुए हरियाणा की कीर्ति यादव ने एक कहानी सुनाकर सबको ऊर्जा और जोश से भर दिया। https://t.co/dgzTzaqKlT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

देवभूमि उत्तराखंड के प्रतीक सक्सेना ने वोकल फॉर लोकल के साथ-साथ जिस प्रकार देशहित के बाकी विषयों पर भी अपनी राय रखी, वह हर किसी को सुननी चाहिए। https://t.co/PAzYmh3850 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Great attempt by Neha Thapa! She hails from Assam and spoke at length about 'vocal for local' to strengthen India's journey of becoming self-reliant. Do listen. https://t.co/gZ8HKy86Rv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Maithili Jena makes Odisha proud. Do listen to her thoughts on the importance of technology and security. https://t.co/XjJnwKW5ND — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Delighted to hear J. Rishitha from Andhra Pradesh, who spoke about eradicating poverty by emphasising on skill development and entrepreneurship. https://t.co/gyGn1KUq2l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Appreciative efforts by C Vanlalruati. She hails from the wonderful state of Mizoram and spoke about strengthening the country's economy by boosting local manufacturing and agriculture. https://t.co/owCeGyROnA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

My young friend, Thanggoulal Khongsai from Manipur is very passionate about eradicating poverty. His insightful views are a must hear… https://t.co/cuiLpLvd38 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Viskulesh V.P. makes a forceful case for all of us to go ‘Vocal for Local’. Listen to this passionate speech by this young friend from Tamil Nadu. https://t.co/WmQINEhM5J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Rightly said by Gourav Kanti Saha, a bright youngster from Tripura. He says it was local manufacturers and businesses that really helped us during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, we must go ‘Vocal for Local’. https://t.co/6EOMCQWAoi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Shraboni Manna from West Bengal makes an excellent point. She says that India’s vision of Aatmanirbharta is about creating a more productive and competitive economy that helps the world. https://t.co/mkm3L6FKtu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Mrinal Joshi from Himachal Pradesh is passionate about working towards removing poverty. Here is what she had to say at the National Youth Parliament Festival. https://t.co/HqDDonj4Bc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Rajasthan's Ami Sharma is inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s vision, especially his faith in Yuva Shakti. She also sees a clear link between being self-reliant and ensuring prosperity for our citizens. https://t.co/9fhI7UJMGg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Sheikh Yamina from Jammu and Kashmir emphasises on proper coordination between various stakeholders to ensure policies are able to bring a qualitative difference in the lives of the poor. https://t.co/BqkgrIpUsc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Vidushi Roy from Bihar has complete faith in our local capacities to further economic growth and stability. Do hear what she has to say. https://t.co/TMrq1IXUUz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Meet Jill Nilkanth Barot from Gujarat. At the National Youth Parliament Festival, she highlighted several interesting points to make India self-reliant by going 'vocal for local'. Do hear her views. https://t.co/ieJmTsJ2Jy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Meet Jill Nilkanth Barot from Gujarat. At the National Youth Parliament Festival, she highlighted several interesting points to make India self-reliant by going 'vocal for local'. Do hear her views. https://t.co/ieJmTsJ2Jy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Swati Kumari Mishra represented magnificent Goa during the National Youth Parliament Festival. Do hear her speak about why we must go 'vocal for local'. https://t.co/ejcFEgrQ5Q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

I am glad to see the passion among our youth to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Know what Chello Meme from Arunachal Pradesh has to say... I wish her the very best for her future endeavours. https://t.co/Ni9tGw4v7k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Mumthas S. from Kerala is both eloquent and expressive in her speech at the National Youth Parliament Festival. https://t.co/R8To68yEqo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

Listen to Shravani T Gowda from the beautiful state of Karnataka make a strong case for a self-reliant India. https://t.co/0iuCHev8vf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

दिल्ली के अनूप कुमार पांडेय जी ने अपने ओजपूर्ण विचारों के साथ एक भारत, श्रेष्ठ भारत और आत्मनिर्भर भारत के लिए जो तर्क सामने रखे, उसे आप भी सुनिए… https://t.co/uyXY5aWxXR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2021

The Prime Minister had said “your dialogue and deliberations today are very important. As I was hearing you speak, a thought came to me and I decided that I will tweet your presentations from my twitter handle, not just you three winners but, if recorded material is available, I will tweet the speeches of all those who were on the final panel yesterday.”