National Wrestling Championship to begin on Nov 15 in Indore

Indore [Madhya Pradesh], Nov 14 (ANI): It's for the first time that Indore will be hosting the National Wrestling Championship.

The championship will start on November 15 at Khel Prashal here.

The 62nd Senior National Wrestling Championship, organised by the Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association, will be a three-day-long event.

Around 800 wrestlers, 100 coaches and 50 technical officials from all over India will be participating in the mega event.

The spot light of the event will be on two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who will be back on mat after the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Other prominent wrestlers like Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat are also reportedly expected to show up in the Championship. (ANI)