National Wine Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: Red or White? NVM! Just LOL at These Hilarious Posts While You Sip Your Way to Getting Hammered Today!

Wine is probably the best thing to happen to mankind and it rightfully deserves a day to itself! May 25 of each year is celebrated as National Wine Day and we couldn't be happier. Yet another reason for us to sip on our favourite alcoholic beverage. While, alcohol is considered to be injurious to health, but if taken in moderation it does have its own set of health benefits. Especially, wine is said to have some nutritional value as well. Imagine giving you the perfect high, is just one of the many good things about this alcoholic beverage! So enjoy this day with some really funny wine memes and jokes!

Usually, wine lovers celebrate this day but gathering together and having a wine party but since we are in the middle of a pandemic and are supposed to maintain social distancing, you might want to celebrate the day on your own or with your family. But while you are at it, why not check out some of the best wine memes and jokes? Wine can elevate your mood instantly. It is advised to consume in small portions to prevent the ill-effects. But there is no limitations in checking out funny wine day memes and jokes. So here's a list!

Cannot Disagree, Can We?

The Accuracy Tho!





Not Unimaginable!





Real Best Friends!





Absolutely!





On Point!





LOL





ROFL





Relatable





Alright Then!





Why Am I Invited?





LMAO





Truth!





Can't Stop Laughing!





Made from fermented grapes or other fruits, wine is an alcoholic beverage. During the fermentation processes, yeast consumes the sugars in the grapes converting it into alcohol. Different grapes produce different wines. Winemakers will combine different wines to create more complex flavours. Wines made from fruit or honey are often named according to the variety of fruit used.