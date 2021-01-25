National Voters Day 2021: PM Modi laud EC's role in 'strengthening democratic fabric'; theme and importance of day

India celebrates National Voters Day annually to mark the foundation of the Election Commission of the country. The body is responsible for the conduct of elections, an important part of a democracy.

The right to cast a vote makes a citizen responsible for their choice of representation and this right should not be treated lightly. Every year, the ECI organises special events to make people aware of the huge weight of the right to vote and the importance of casting a vote in a democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the "remarkable contribution" of the ECI in a tweet. He said that the efforts of the Election Commission helped "strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections".

National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections. This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth. " Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2021

National Voters Day 2021: Date and history

The Election Commission of India will be celebrating the 11th National Voters Day 2021 on 25 January. The annual observance has been celebrated in India since 2011, marking the foundation day of the ECI on 25 January, 1950. According to the body, the main purpose of the day is to "encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for the new voters".

On this day, many new voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the functions.

National Voters Day 2021: Theme

This year, ECI has adopted the theme of 'Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed'. It "envisages active and participative voters during elections". Further, it will also focus on ECI's commitment towards conducting polls safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Voters Day 2021: Celebration

ECI will be organising a national awards function for the year 2020-21 with President of India Ram Nath Kovind as the chief guest. The event will be held at the Ashok Hotel in New Delhi, with Kovind attending it virtually from the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The President will be launching ECI's new web radio on the occasion, called 'Hello Voters'.

