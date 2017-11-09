National title a dream come true, says HS Prannoy

HS Prannoy fulfilled a long standing dream on Wednesday when he won the National Championships crown in Nagpur. Pitted against friend and close rival Kidambi Srikanth, Prannoy gave a stellar display to win 21-15, 16-21, 21-7 in a 49-minute battle.

The two have been regularly facing each other at international events. They have developed a keen rivalry, the most recent being the French Open Super series where World No. 2 Srikanth got the better of Prannoy.

Prannoy, however, has had a great season where he achieved career-best ranking of No. 11. The tag of National Champion will only enhance his reputation.

"I always aspired to become a national champion and participated in every Nationals since my early days. But I could never win the title, not even in U-13, U-16 or U-19. I had given up hope of winning a national title," Prannoy told Mail Today.

"This time I just went there to participate and enjoy the atmosphere. It is a great atmosphere with the crowd getting behind you. I enjoyed myself and that's the reason I guess I was able to play without any pressure,"

The fact Prannoy won the title beating Srikanth made the victory sweeter. "I am very happy, especially to beat Srikanth in the final and win the National Championships. It just made me feel even better. Srikanth is a great competitor. He is in great form this season and improving every day. To beat the world No. 2 in the final is so rewarding," he said.

"It is certainly a big motivation. I hope this title helps me to do even better in the upcoming season."

Both Prannoy and Srikanth train under Pullela Gopichand and are thick friends. But Prannoy insists they keep their rivalry on the court and moves on once the match is over.

"Off the court we never talk about badminton, just the normal things," he said.