National Testing Agency to close CMAT registration window on 30 January, apply at cmat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CMAT registration window on 30 January. Candidates who have not registered for it can visit the official website to fill the application form.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates can pay the CMAT application form fee till 31 January. The correction window for CMAT will open on 1 and 2 February.

Here's how to apply for CMAT 2021:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on 'Apply for CMAT 2021'.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page, where they will be required to enter the relevant details.

Step 4: Candidates need to create the CMAT account following which they will receive a login ID and password.

Step 5: Once they login with the relevant id and password they need to enter all personal academic and contact details.

Step 6: Candidates need to upload a passport size photo and their signature and pay the CMAT application fee.

Step 7: Download confirmation page and take printout for future reference.

According to a report by Times Now, the decision to extend application processing date has been taken to enable larger participation of candidates in the examination.

CMAT is a national-level management entrance examination that is conducted for admission to a number of MBA colleges across India. The exam is an online one, where candidates who qualify will be granted admission based on qualifying cut-off.

