National Testing Agency announces results of JEE-Mains Session-3

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE Main Result 2021 for the third session exam on Friday evening.

The JEE (Main)--Session 3 for Paper 1 (BE/B Tech) was conducted by NTA on 20, 22,

25, and 27 July 2021. A total number of 7.09 lacs candidates were registered for Paper 1 (BE/B

Tech) in this examination, informed the official press release by the testing agency.

The examination was conducted at 915 examination centres in 334 cities (including 12 cities

outside India in Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).

Examination of the 1899 candidates in the flood-affected districts of Kolhapur, Palghar,

Ratnagiri, Raigadh, Sangli, and Satara in Maharashtra State who could not appear on 25 and

27 July 2021 was conducted on 3 and 4 August 2021.

162 candidates from Bahrain, who could not appear for Session--1 due to COVID-19 induced lockdown, also appeared on August 3-4 2021 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech).

A total number of 707 observers, 293 city co-ordinators, 19 regional co-ordinators, six special

co-ordinators and two national co-ordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the

smooth and fair conduct of the examination. The NTA scores of Paper 1 (BE/BTech) were declared today.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Gujarati along with Assamese,

Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu).

After all four sessions of JEE (Main)-2021 Examination, the ranks of the candidates will be

released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the

policy already made. The Examination was conducted completely in computer-based tests (CBT) mode.

In order to make the examination system transparent, the Question Paper and recorded responses were displayed on the website for verification by examinees. To ensure accuracy and transparency of results, the keys of question papers were displayed in advance to invite challenges by the candidates.

In nationwide competitive examinations, live CCTV surveillance was carried out for approximately 52,799 cameras. Approximately 25,557 Jammers were installed at the examination centres to prevent unfair practice by the candidates during the examination through mobile or any other electronic device.

The examinations were conducted with due COVID-19 precautions. (ANI)