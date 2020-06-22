National Test Abhyas App to Now Offer JEE, NEET Papers in Hindi

The National Test Abhyas app launched by National Testing Agency (NTA), which offers JEE and NEET mock tests will now provide the questions in Hindi as well. The app earlier only had the questions in English.

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank" on Sunday, 21 June, announced the new language update to the app, stating that the change was after considering requests from several students.

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आज @DG_NTA द्वारा एक और बेहतरीन पहल की गई है, "नेशनल टेस्ट अभ्यास" ऐप में अब अंग्रेजी के साथ-साथ हिंदी के पेपर्स भी सम्मिलित किये गए हैं।

छात्र काफी समय से हिंदी में पेपर्स की मांग कर रहे थे। यह कदम छात्रों की मांग को देखते हुए उठाया गया है। pic.twitter.com/Tp6cSpGwdL

— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 21, 2020

The JEE and NEET exams were postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. The app has been launched in an effort for students to prepare for these highly competitive tests, which have since been rescheduled.

JEE-Mains exam will be held from 18 to 23 July, while NEET 2020 will be conducted on 26 July.

The app is available for android smartphones and will soon be available on iOS as well. Students can download the app from Google Play Store for free and register themselves.

