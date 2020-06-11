National Test Abhyas App: JEE, NEET Aspirants Prepare Online by Taking Tests on App, Around 10 Lakh Take Mock Tests

New Delhi, June 11: The 'National Test Abhyas App' has been downloaded and used by around 10 lakh engineering and medical aspirants to review their preparations for JEE (Main) and NEET-UG exams, which are scheduled to be held later this month. According to a report by Times of India, as many as 10 lakh aspirants have taken the help of the National Test Abhyas App to test their preparedness. The report further informs that a significant 45 percent aspirants who have used the app are from semi-urban, rural and under-served areas. Meanwhile, the data further reveals that 37 percent people have no access to private coaching. JEE Main and NEET 2020 Exams Schedule Update: NTA to Conduct Entrance Examinations in July, Check Dates Here.

Take a look at the features of the National Test Abhyas App:

According to reports, the JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from July 18 to 23 whereas NEET 2020 will be conducted on July 26. The National Test Abhyas App has become a hit among the aspirants as it has mock tests for JEE Main and NEET exam where students can check their preparedness everyday. The most important feature of the app is it used an AI platform to evaluate the performance of students and analyses the strong and weak areas of aspirants, thus helping them in correcting their mistakes.