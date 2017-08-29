National Talent Sports Search Portal Launched; How Will it Help India’s Performance Internationally

PM Modi had announced that the portal will help grassroots sportsperson to showcase their talent and get noticed by the Ministry of Sports.

New Delhi, August 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the National Talent Sports Search Portal on the birth anniversary of Hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. In last week’s Mann ki Baat, PM Modi had announced that the portal will help grassroots sportsperson to showcase their talent and get noticed by the Ministry of Sports.

“India is blessed with immense sporting talent. To harness this potential, a portal was launched by @IndiaSports. The #NationalSportsTalentSearchPortal gives essential direction & support to youngsters to pursue their sporting aspirations and shine,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Sports Authority of India (SAI) selects talent from all parts of India and develops them into competitive athletes.Our trained athletes participate in national and international level events.

Any eligible youth can apply to the SAI schemes, who will be called for selection trials. The admission to the schemes will be subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria and battery of test as well as skill tests,” the introduction on the website reads.

The portal has lists of various Sports Authority of India (SAI) schemes. The portal also has information on eligibility and test details. One of the main features of the portal is that a junior-level sportsperson can upload his profile to be discovered by the ministry. Here is how it can be done.

Process

You can apply to a scheme in a simple three step process:

Step 1 – Register on the site. You can register for your ward.

Step 2 – Create a profile. This is a very important step. Every year several people apply to the SAI scheme. In order to get shortlisted provide as much information as you can specially if you have been a sport person and participated in competitions before.

Step 3 – Apply for a scheme. Once you have created your profile you can apply to any eligible scheme of SAI.

The idea behind launching the portal is to get directly involved with junior level players. Many talented players get lost in the system and the ministry seems to want to remove system in the middle to reach sportspersons directly.