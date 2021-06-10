National Stock Exchange Offers Certification Course in AI for Financial Markets

NSE Academy, the education arm of the National Stock Exchange of India along with TalentSprint have launched an Advanced Certification Program in AI for Financial Markets. The six-month programme is a unique opportunity for professionals working in hedge funds, investment banks, stock markets, commodity markets, derivatives, insurance, forex, money markets, fintech start-ups, NBFCs, and regulators, to build deep AI expertise. Led by Dr Anand Jayaraman, a global data analytics consultant and educator, quant trader and portfolio manager, the program will be taught by leading academicians and industry practitioners through a case-study-based curriculum, claims TalentSprint.

The first cohort will start in August 2021 and the application process is open at nse.talentsprint.com. The course fee is Rs 3 lakhs and a scholarship of up to 30 per cent is available. The curriculum will focus on case studies to enable experiential learning. Participants will also get to apply their learnings on leading industry capstones under expert mentor support, to ensure fast-track learning, claims the edtech.

Financial markets worldwide are undergoing digital transformation, with huge adoption of AI and ML solutions across algorithmic trading and portfolio management, market analysis and intelligent forecasting, capital optimization, risk management, regulatory compliance, customer service, etc. AI is at the center stage of cognitive technologies disrupting global financial markets, claims TalentSprint. In an official statement, the edtech platform said, “lack of skilled talent has been cited among the key obstacles to AI technology adoption in financial markets.”

Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said: “Our mission is to accelerate the growth of India’s financial markets through focused education, and our partnership with TalentSprint is a critical enabler of that mission.”

