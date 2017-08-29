National Sports Day: Remembering Hockey Legend Dhyan Chand on His Birthday

Dhyan Chand is regarded as the greatest field hockey player of all time for his goal-scoring exploits.

New Delhi: The nation celebrates National Sports Day today and it marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. The hockey wizard would have been 112 years old.

On this day, several sporting honours are bestowed upon sports persons from India who have excelled in their respective fields.

Dhyan Chand is regarded as the greatest field hockey player of all time for his goal-scoring exploits and extraordinary ball control.

He has three gold medals to his name for India during the 1928, 1932 and 1936 Olympics. He has scored more than 400 goals during his international career which lasted until the age of 42.

Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour in the country, still eludes him. However, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1956 by the Indian government for his contribution in the field of hockey.

He took up hockey at an early age of 14 and caught everyone’s attention after scoring 10 goals out of 20 in one match in his maiden international tour of New Zealand.

He then went on to score 36 of 72 Indian goals in 10 matches at the London Folkestone Festival a year later. In the final of the 1928 Olympics, Dhyan Chand netted two of the three Indian goals in the final against the Netherlands.

Dhyan Chand passed away on December 3, 1979 and left an irreplaceable void in India’s hockey’s sporting history.