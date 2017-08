National Sports Awards: Complete List Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand Awardees

The awards ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratnas Sardar Singh (hockey) and Devendra Jhajharia (paralympian javelin- thrower) will headline the list of sports awardees on the National Sports Day, which is also the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, where a total of 17 sports persons will also receive Arjuna Awards from India’s new President Ram Nath Kovind. These include cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Cheteshwar Pujara, boxer Laishram Devendro Singh, footballer Oinam Bembem Devi and golfer SSP Chawrasia besides 12 others.

Also seven coaches across sports will be conferred upon the Dronacharya Awards. Here’s the completes of the awardees:

RAJIV GANDHI KHEL RATNA AWARDEES

1. Devendra Jhajaria (para-athlete)

2. Sardar Singh (hockey)

ARJUNA AWARDEES

1. Jyothi Surekha Vennam (archery)

2. Khushbir Kaur (athletics)

3. Rajiv Arokia (athletics)

4. Prashanthi Singh (basketball)

5. Laishram Devendro Singh (boxing)

6. Cheteshwar Pujara (cricket)

7. Harmanpreet Kaur (cricket)

8. Oinam Bembem Devi (football)

9. SSP Chawrasia (golf)

10. SV Sunil (hockey)

11. Jasvir Singh (kabaddi)

12. Prakash Nanjappa (shooting)

13. Anthony Amalraj (table tennis)

14. Saketh Myneni (tennis)

15. Satyawart Kadian (wrestling)

16. Mariyappan (para-athlete)

17. Varun Singh Bhati (para-athlete)

DRONACHARYA AWARDEES

1. Late Dr. R Gandhi (athletics)

2. Heera Nand Kataria (kabaddi)

3. GSSV Prasad (badminton)

4. Brij Bhushan Mohanty (boxing – Lifetime)

5. PA Raphel (hockey – Lifetime)

6. Sanjoy Chakraverthy (shooting – Lifetime)

7. Roshan Lal (wrestling – Lifetime)

DHYAN CHAND AWARDEES

1. Bhupender Singh (Athletics)

2. Syed Shahid Hakim (Football)

3. Sumarai Tete (Hockey)

Apart from a medal and a citation, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Awardee will receive a cash prize of Rs 7.5 lakh while Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand Awardees will received statuettes, certificates and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each.