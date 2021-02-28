‘National Spirit’: PM Modi on Atmanirbhar Bharat in Mann Ki Baat

While addressing the nation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan is not just a government policy, “it’s national spirit.”

PM Modi was addressing the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme when he said, “When people feel proud of indigenous products, then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain economic programme but becomes national spirit.”

He further conveyed his greetings on the occasion of National Science Day and urged to make science more popular across the country.

“Today is National Science Day. It is dedicated to the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by scientist Dr CV Raman. Our youth should read a lot about Indian scientists and understand the history of Indian science,” he said.

He also mentioned the contribution of science in Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“The contribution of science is huge in Atmanirbhar Bharat. We need to take science forward with the mantra of ‘Lab to Land’. For example, Ladakh’s Urgain Phuntsog is working with innovation techniques to organically grow 20 different crops in cyclic pattern,” he added.

Jal Shakti Ministry to Launch ‘Catch the Rain’

Speaking about the importance of water conservation, he said that the Jal Shakti Ministry will launch a campaign called 'Catch the Rain' in a few days.

“As per the latest census, a total of 112 species of birds were sighted in Kaziranga National Park. The reason is water conservation and low human interference,” he stated.

He also shared a message for the students who will be taking exams:

“Remember, you have to be a warrior and not a worrier. Prepare smartly, take good sleep, manage time and play. Ahead of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in March, I request students, teachers and parents to share their tips on MyGov.”

Earlier, in 2021’s first Mann Ki Baat episode aired on 31 January, PM Modi had said that the country was saddened by “the insult to the Tricolour on 26 January in Delhi.”

On 26 January, several protesting farmers had entered the Red Fort in Delhi and waved flags from the ramparts of the fort, even as clashes between farmers and the police erupted in several parts of the national capital amid the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’.

He had also spoken about the ongoing vaccination drive for coronavirus and said that India is able to help others because of its self-reliance.

