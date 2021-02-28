National Science Day 2021: Here's the History, Significance, Theme For This Year

February 28 is observed as National Science Day to mark the anniversary of India’s greatest discovery- ‘Raman effect’ and to recognise the contributions of scientists towards the development of the nation. On this day in 1928, India’s prominent scientist CV Raman invented the ‘Raman Effect,’ for which he won the Nobel prize in 1930. Today, the government of India felicitates scientists whose contribution played an eminent role in the field of science and innovation.

What is the theme of National Science Day 2021?

The theme for National Science Day 2021 is “Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills, and Work”. The theme has been chosen for the purpose of raising public appreciation of the scientific issues involved and the impacts science has on education, skill and work.

What is the objective of National Science Day?

The objective of this day is to motivate the students to participate in the field of science.

National Science Day History

In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Government to pronounce February 28 as National Science Day. The first National Science Day was celebrated in 1987.

Who was CV Raman?

A renowned scientist- Dr. CV Raman was born on November 7, 1888, in Tamil Nadu. He did his bachelors and masters in Physics from the Presidency College in Madras. He was eventually felicitated by the Indian government for his role in the field of science. Not only the Raman effect, but he also did several other scientific discoveries- harmonic nature of the tabla and mridangam, and the optical behavior of many pigmented materials. He was also awarded the highest civilian award in 1954.