National Scholarship Portal Offering Scholarship of Rs 10,000 for College Students? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Post

New Delhi, June 11: At a time when the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic, social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhastApp have been flooded with misinformation and fake news, triggering panic and chaos among people. In a latest such case, a viral post claiming that the National scholarship portal is offering a scholarship of Rs 10,000 for college students is going viral on social media platforms. WhatsApp Post Claiming People Who Worked Between 1990 And 2020 Are Eligible to Get Rs 12 Lakh Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Finds The Message Fake.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address the 95th Annual Plenary Session of Indian Chamber of Commerce Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:

The viral post claims: "A message circulating on social media claims that the National scholarship portal is offering a scholarship of Rs 10000 for college students". After the post went viral on social media and was widely circulated on several platforms, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the news was fake. Dismissing the claims, the PIB issued a clarification saying, "It's Fake. This message is False and misleading. Beware of such Fraudulent websites".

Here's the tweet:

Also Read | DGCA Asks Airlines for Inspection of Plane Door Seals to Avoid Mid-Air Pressurisation Snags: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020

Claim- A message circulating on social media claims that the National scholarship portal is offering a scholarship of Rs 10000 for college students.#PIBFactCheck: It's #Fake. This message is False and misleading. Beware of such Fraudulent websites. pic.twitter.com/KVluldN69R — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2020





Amid the pandemic, a lot of misinformation on social media platforms. Readers are advised not to believe in such fake rumours and misinformation and visit the official government websites for any such updates and information.