NATIONAL SCHEDULE

National news schedule for Sunday, Jul 18 - Coronavirus and vaccine updates NATIONAL -All-party meeting convened by Govt ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament -Opposition parties' meeting on their strategy for Parliament session -Health ministry updates on COVID-19 situation, vaccines -Political developments and party briefings NCR -Delhi BJP protest -Story on MCD's preparations to deal with possible third wave of coronavirus -Developments regarding farmers' protest NORTH -Punjab Congress developments -Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in UP EAST -Story on preparations for return journey of Rath Yatra -Sunday features on Kadambini Ganguly, one of India's first two women doctors, and on police setting up mobile and laptop bank in Jharkhand for poor students -Political developments in West Bengal PTI DV