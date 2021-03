NATIONAL SCHEDULE

NewsBytes

French automaker Renault has launched the 2021 Triber SUV in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 5.3 lakh, and is offered in nine trims as well as five color schemes. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a refreshed look and comes with new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine. Here are more details.