NATIONAL SCHEDULE
National news schedule for Wednesday, June 30 - Coronavirus and vaccine updates NATIONAL -Union Cabinet meeting -Meeting of Union Council of ministers -S Jaishankar and Smriti Irani at India Global Forum -Health ministry updates on COVID-19 situation -Political briefings NCR -BJP's state executive committee meeting -Developments regarding farmers' protest NORTH -Haryana CM's press conference -Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest related developments EAST -PIL against fake vaccination camps in Calcutta High Court -Political developments in Bengal -Assam cabinet meeting -Odisha halts vaccine drive in 11 districts due to shortage -Jharkhand to give only five per cent vaccines to private hospitals against Centre's advise of 25 per cent WEST -Bombay HC to hear plea on door-to-door vaccination PTI DV