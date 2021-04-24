NATIONAL SCHEDULE

National schedule for Saturday, April 24 -- Coronavirus and vaccination updates NATIONAL -- PM to launch distribution of e-property cards, confer National Panchayat Awards -- Swearing-in of new chief justice of India -- Political briefings NCR -- Stories related to oxygen crisis in Delhi hospitals -- Developments in farmers' protest NORTH -- Punjab, Haryana: Farmers' protest-related developments SOUTH -- Updates related to COVID-19 EAST -- Election-related stories from West Bengal -- Mamata Banerjee's press conference WEST -- Panaji: Goa CM to address people of the state on the occasion of his Birthday.

-- Ahmedabad: Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate oxygen tank at designated COVID-19 hospital at Kolvada in Gandhinagar at 10.30 am NSD NSD

  • Mumbai Man Who Sold Rs 22 Lakh SUV to Buy Oxygen Cylinders Now Runs Helpline For Covid-19 Patients

    Malad's Shahnawaz Sheikh sold his prized Rs 22 lakh Ford Endeavour to raise money to buy oxygen cylinders. He was able to procure 160 of them and started working to help people.

  • COVID care centre with 500 beds to be reopened in Delhi amid surge in cases

    New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) A COVID care centre equipped with 500 oxygen beds will be restarted in Delhi amid a surge in coronavirus cases, and border guarding force ITBP has been again entrusted to run it, officials said on Thursday.

  • The Guardian view on Modi’s mistakes: a pandemic that is out of control

    The Indian prime minister’s overconfidence lies behind the country’s disastrous Covid-19 response ‘Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency.’ Photograph: Pranabjyoti Deka/EPA Political hubris met pandemic reality in India this week. At the beginning of March, the Hindu nationalist government of Narendra Modi claimed the country was in Covid-19’s “endgame”. India is now in a living hell. A new “double mutant” variant, named B.1.617, has emerged in a devastating coronavirus second wave which has seen hospitals run out of beds and oxygen. Mortuaries are so full that bodies are left to decompose at home. Charities warn that the dead risk being left on the streets. On Friday India recorded 332,730 new Sars‑CoV‑2 infections, the highest one-day increase in cases worldwide for the second day in a row. More than 2,200 deaths were recorded in the previous 24 hours. Nations have either banned flights from India, suggested avoiding travelling there or insisted visitors quarantine on their return. Yet little more than six weeks ago, Mr Modi, with not even 1% of the population vaccinated, declared that the country was the “world’s pharmacy” and signalled that pre-pandemic life could resume. Superspreading took place when thousands filled cricket stadiums and millions of Hindus took a dip in the Ganges during the Kumbh Mela festival. Like Donald Trump, Mr Modi would not give up campaigning while the pandemic raged. India went ahead with five state elections in April, and an unmasked Mr Modi held huge rallies. Mr Modi’s brand of Indian exceptionalism bred complacency. A presumption of national greatness has led to a lack of preparedness, most notably in vaccine production. The west had encouraged India to become a linchpin in global drug-making, but this week Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, suggested this might have been a mistake. China and the US are now manufacturing more Covid-19 vaccines than India, which has yet to convince Washington to ease export controls, forcing the country to import jabs from Russia. The Indian prime minister suffers from overconfidence in his own instincts and pooh-poohs expert advice. His ministers turned on a former Congress prime minister for daring to offer them counsel just before he was admitted to hospital with Covid this week. Last year, Mr Modi sprang a draconian sudden lockdown on India’s billion people. A shutdown without warning went against the advice of the country’s top epidemiologists, but suited his taste for dramatic gestures. With a younger population, the proportion of Indians who died from Covid-19 was going to be lower than other nations. While suspicions about undercounting the dead linger, an unfounded sense that Indians were somehow more immune to the virus has spread, unchallenged by Mr Modi. In the first wave, Covid struck India’s cities, but it is now moving to rural areas, where most of the country lives. As with many of the countries hit hardest, India’s death toll was largely avoidable and a result of arrogant and incompetent government. India is a big, complex and diverse country that is difficult to govern at the best of times, let alone during a national emergency. It is now suffering from parallel epidemics of coronavirus and fear. To contain biological and social contagions requires credible reassurance, to quell panic, and for people to wear masks and obey rules of physical distancing. Mr Modi has put the onus on state governments to clear up his mess. The buck stops with him. He should acknowledge and make amends for mistakes that have caused enormous suffering. He needs to engage with experts on how to uphold restrictions; ensure government delivery matches promises; and drop the sectarian ideology that divides when unity is required. Future historians will judge Mr Modi harshly if he continues with the exceptionalist views that have led to a disastrous public health outcome.

  • Even a single vaccine dose cuts COVID-19 infection rate, new UK study finds

    London, Apr 23 (PTI) A single dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, currently being administered in the UK, cut the rate of coronavirus infections by around 65 per cent, according to a new UK study on Friday.

  • Man wants to meet girlfriend; see how Mumbai police responds

    Police are implementing the prohibitory orders in a strict manner and action is being taken against the vehicles, which are out on the streets without any valid reason.

  • Oxygen Shortage at Delhi Hospital: Tragedy Averted in Nick of Time

    With two hours of oxygen supply left, CEO of Shanti Mukand hospital broke into tears. A race against time followed.

  • Four men stranded in Balochistan die of starvation after Pak closes border with Iran

    Makran [Pakistan], April 22 (ANI): Four men died due to starvation while they were stranded in border areas of the Makran division of Balochistan due to the closure of the Iran-Pakistan border.

  • FAQs about India’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, answered.

    The Indian govt has announced that all adults can get the jab starting May 1. So what happened to the vaccine shortage? And what does this mean for state govts?

  • Pep Guardiola Reveals His IPL Loyalties

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola posted a video on social media with this IPL jersey.

  • Mumbai Police Had the Perfect Response to Man Wanting to Meet His Girlfriend in Curfew

    A prompt Mumbai Police responded gently to a Mumbai resident's query and reminded him that meeting his girlfriend was not an essential activity during Covid-19 curfew.

  • PM Modi Holds Meeting on Oxygen Crisis, Says Local Administration Needs to Fix Supply Issues

    Modi spoke about the need to raise production and speed of distribution of oxygen and using innovative ways to provide support to health facilities.

  • Making Efforts to Airlift Oxygen from Odisha, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi CM thanked the Centre and the High Court for their efforts towards raising Delhi's oxygen quota for treating Covid 19 patients, and said the supplies have started reaching the national capital.

  • Give country solution, not hollow speeches: Rahul Gandhi to govt on COVID-19 situation

    New Delhi,  Apr 22 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but due to the anti-people policies of the central government and called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.

  • AICTE Revises Rules for Online Education, Extends Intake Capacity

    Under UGC's guidelines, there are no restrictions in the capacity of intake in open and distance learning programme at the Learning Support Centre or Study Centre and Main campus.

  • Karnataka CM Yediyurappa discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID

    Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was on Thursday discharged from the private hospital here where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

  • COVID-19: Only govt staff can use local trains; media excluded

    Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI)With new coronavirus-induced restrictions coming into force in Maharashtra from Thursday night, the state government said only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

  • Khattar slams Kejriwal for live telecasting comments during meeting with PM

    Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal indulged in dirty politics by telecasting his comments live during an interaction earlier in the day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

  • Realme 8 5G with up to 8 GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC launched in India, priced starting Rs 14,999

    The Realme 8 5G comes in two RAM configurations: 4 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM.

  • In A Bid to Show Normalcy, Kashmir Turns into Hotbed of COVID-19

    The COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir is on the cusp of explosion.

  • How Zydus Cadila's Virafin Brings Down Viral Load, Reduces Oxygen Need for Covid-19 Patients

    Virafin is the trade name used by Zydus Cadila for Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b.